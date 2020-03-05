Lancaster Family YMCA plans a membership vote Thursday, March 26, on its proposed merger with West Chester-based YMCA of Greater Brandywine.
As LNP reported in January, YMCA leaders say a merger would improve efficiencies, programming and member services. It would also help reduce the Lancaster organization’s debt.
Members are invited Saturday, March 7, to have coffee and discuss the merger with YMCA leaders.
Bill Hauber, board chair, and Denise Day, president and CEO, are scheduled to be at the City Center YMCA, 265 Harrisburg Pike, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. They will be at Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Greater Brandywine has eight branches across Chester County and over 80,000 members. Lancaster has two branches, a summer camp and over 15,000 members.
Under a merger, the Lancaster Family YMCA would maintain its identity while becoming an affiliate of Greater Brandywine.
The organization would be governed by a 34-member board. It would include three at-large members from the Lancaster Family YMCA plus the board chairs from the City Center YMCA, Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA and Camp Shand.
The two YMCAs began discussing a merger in October 2018 when an exploratory committee was formed. The Lancaster board gave Day management oversight of its facilities last April.
The March 26 vote will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the LGH Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2100 Harrisburg Pike. The meeting will be in the third-floor conference room.