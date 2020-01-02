Lancaster YMCA proposes cost-saving merger with YMCA in Chester County

Lancaster Family YMCA, serving 15,000 members at branches in Lancaster city and Lampeter, is proposing a merger with West Chester-based YMCA of Greater Brandywine, it announced Thursday.

A merger with Greater Brandywine, which has eight branches across Chester County and over 80,000 members, would create efficiencies for the Lancaster County facilities and improve programming and member services, the Lancaster YMCA said.

“Cementing our partnership with (Greater Brandywine) ... ensures we are here in perpetuity to serve our community,” Bill Hauber, who chairs the Lancaster YMCA board, said in a news release.

Lancaster YMCA members will have an opportunity to vote on the merger at a meeting after both boards finalize plans in the next few months.

Under a merger, the Lancaster Family YMCA would maintain its identity while becoming an affiliate of Greater Brandywine. Some Lancaster board members would join the Greater Brandywine board.

Merger talks

The two YMCAs in October 2018 formed a merger exploratory committee. Meanwhile, Denise Day, president and CEO of the Greater Brandywine YMCA, added management oversight of the Lancaster YMCA to her duties after a board vote last April.

Jeffrey Kenderdine, the long-time leader of the Lancaster YMCA, stepped down at the end of 2018 to head a foundation at Willow Valley Communities.

“YMCAs across the country are being encouraged to work more and more together,” Day said in a phone interview, and she and Kenderdine initiated talks about sharing services.

Collaboration between the two YMCAs has already led to over $500,000 in improvements to the Lancaster County facilities, including painting, parking lot lighting and locker room renovations, Day said. New this month is income-based membership to make the YMCA affordable for all.

The improvements were possible because of savings on shared services and last year’s sale of the New Holland center to a commercial real estate investment firm. The Y cited sluggish membership growth and high operating expenses as reasons for the sale.

The YMCA, however, is looking at opportunities to operate a right-sized facility in eastern Lancaster County. Day said a couple of sites are being explored.

The sale helped the Lancaster YMCA reduce a $7.4-million debt by $1.8 million, Hauber said.

Further collaboration

“While there is still debt, ... we know we can reasonably manage the organization as we strengthen the operations and look for opportunities to expand services and collaborations in the community,” Day said.

For example, the Lancaster Y will manage the Leola and Manheim pools this summer. A summer camp and swim lessons will be offered at the Leola pool.

In addition to the two recreation centers, the Lancaster Family YMCA, founded in 1854, operates a summer camp for about 700 youth at Camp Shand in Cornwall.

“We know we can do even more when we collectively leverage the strengths we all bring to the table,” Day said. “We're excited to continue existing partnerships and begin new ones as well.”

She described the Y as a mission-driven nonprofit, not a club.

“We really want to change people’s lives and improve their health and wellness,” Day said. “And that’s why we’re implementing the sliding fee scale.”