A Lancaster woman was driving nearly twice the speed limit and under the influence of alcohol when she crashed into two other vehicles, injuring multiple people, according to state police.

Tylees Marie Bair, 24, was charged with five counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of driving under the influence and five traffic violations

Bair was driving south at 115 mph in a 65 mph zone while under the influence of alcohol when she crashed into another vehicle on Route 222, east of Orchard Road, in Brecknock Township at 2:27 a.m. on March 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The impact of the crash caused Bair’s 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to exit the lane and strike a third vehicle at a high rate of speed, police said. Bair’s Volkswagen then overturned, traveling several hundred feet until coming to a rest in the center median.

All four of Bair’s passengers as well as the occupants of the other vehicles were hospitalized by the crash, according to the affidavit. It was not clear how many people were injured in the crash.

Each of the three vehicles also sustained disabling damage, police said.

Paramedics found Bair, who was later found to have a BAC of 0.178%, drifting in and out of consciousness and mildly combative, according to the affidavit. Bair later told the paramedics that she had had several drinks earlier in the night.

Bair has since failed to cooperate with investigators, police said.

Information on a preliminary hearing for Bair was not immediately available in court records.