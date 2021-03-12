A Lancaster woman was struck by a van and killed Wednesday night while walking across a street in East Lampeter Township, police announced Friday.

Patricia Morris, 60, was walking across Eastbrook Road from a retail area in the 2400 block of Lincoln Highway East when she was struck in the northbound lane by a maroon 2005 Ford Econoline also traveling northbound, according to East Lampeter Township police. A 74-year-old Ephrata man was driving the van, police said.

Police responded to the incident at 8:50 p.m. with help from other emergency personnel. Eastbrook Road was closed until 12:25 a.m., police said.

The crash investigation is ongoing, and police request any witness to contact them at 717-291-4676. No charges have been filed.