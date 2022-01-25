A Lancaster woman shot a man in a city residential neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to city police.

Janieca Lynnette Rivera, 30, shot the man in the first block of Chesapeake Street near Lancaster County Central Park around 4:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The man, who is expected to survive the shooting, later arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Hospital security then contacted police, who quickly identified Rivera as the shooter.

A city police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Rivera was charged Monday with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm. She had not been arrested as of Tuesday evening, court records show.

Anyone with knowledge as to Rivera’s whereabouts is urged to call city police at 717-735-3301 and ask for Detective Willard Smith or a working detective.