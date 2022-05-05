A Lancaster woman faces up to nine years in state prison for dealing the fentanyl that killed a woman in 2021.

Tasha L. Vargas, 35, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death on May 2 and was sentenced to four to nine years.

East Lampeter Township police dispatched to the Budget Host Inn at 2140 Lincoln Highway East on Jan. 14, 2021, found a dead woman in one of the hotel room’s bathrooms, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Police did not release the name of the 30-year-old deceased woman or where she lived.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office listed the cause of death as acute fentanyl and heroin toxicity.

The district attorney’s office said video footage showed the deceased woman and Vargas entering the hotel room registered to Vargas. The office also said police recovered a laptop that had a Facebook Messenger thread between the women negotiating a drug purchase on Jan. 14, 2021, with Vargas stating she had “Real d not fetty,” or heroin and not fentanyl.

Vargas also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vargas was listed as an inmate at Lancaster County Prison on Thursday.