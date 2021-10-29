A Lancaster woman will spend up to 16 years in prison for causing an injury that proved fatal for her 2-month-old child in July 2020.

Francheska Torres, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Torres to 8 to 16 years in prison on the two felony charges.

City officers were dispatched at 3:32 a.m. on July 13 for a report of a baby boy in cardiac arrest at a residence on South Queen Street. Responding officers arrived to find the child not breathing and in cardiac arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

The child was taken to Hershey Medical Center, where staff told police the next day that he suffered a brain injury as a result of an assault and that he likely would not survive.

A criminal complaint didn't specify how the 2-month-old child was injured, but medical professionals determined the child likely was “immediately incapacitated” from the injury.

In an interview with officers on July 14, Torres told officers that "she was guilty" and that "she was responsible" for the child's injuries, according to police.

The child was pronounced dead on July 18, according to the criminal complaint.

An autopsy was performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross on July 21. On Aug. 14, Ross informed police that, "with a reasonable degree of medical certainty," the boy’s cause of death was a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, and the manner was ruled a homicide.

Torres was also taken into custody on Aug. 14, 2020.