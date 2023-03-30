A Lancaster woman who was among a dozen people arrested when protests over a fatal police shooting in the city turned violent in 2020 pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to failing to leave the area when ordered.

Judge Merrill Spahn sentenced Kathryn Patterson to 18 months of probation and ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service and pay fines and costs of prosecution. Her probation can end once she completes her hours and payments.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Lee Wade and defense attorney Michael Winters acknowledged that Patterson, who was a Franklin & Marshall College student at the time, wasn’t among those who threw rocks and frozen water bottles at police during the protest around police headquarters on Sept. 13-14, 2020.

“In comparison to other cases your honor is aware of, her culpability would probably be characterized as lesser,” Wade said.

Spahn presided over the trials of high-profile defendants Jessica Lopez and Dylan Davis, both of whom were convicted of riot and related offenses, along with the trials of two lower-profile defendants who were also convicted of riot.

In a faltering voice, Patterson, 23, told Spahn, “I have a heart for justice and in the last two-and-a-half years I have really tried to show that.”

Winters said Patterson had no idea the protests would turn violent, but acknowledged that she failed to leave the ramp to the police station where numerous protesters gathered.

Spahn told Patterson there is a right way and a wrong way to have conversations about social and racial justice issues and that she should have left the area when violence began.

“Regardless of how good your intentions were, you chose to stay,” Spahn said, adding that sticking around when the protest got out of hand encouraged others who engaged in violent behavior.

Spahn said in deciding the sentence, he took into account what Patterson had to say, letters written on her behalf, her lack of a criminal record, the need for a sentence to show deterrence, state sentencing guidelines and her acceptance of responsibility by pleading guilty.

Patterson entered open pleas, meaning there was no agreement on sentencing between the prosecution and defense, so it would be up to Spahn to decide what punishment to impose.

Patterson pleaded guilty to failure to disperse, obstructing highways, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Two felony riot-related charges were dropped. Wade said Patterson's cooperation in another investigation warranted dropping the felony charges.

Spahn noted that the charges she pleaded guilty to carried a potential maximum of up to five years in prison, although sentencing guidelines called for probation.

Patterson had initially been charged with felony arson and institutional vandalism, but those and conspiracy charges were dropped at a previous court hearing shortly after her arrest.

Patterson’s fines and costs were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

Through Winters, Patterson declined to comment beyond what she said in court.

Protest cases conclude

Patterson is the last of the defendants to either plead to charges or be found guilty following unrest after a police officer shot Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020.

Muñoz, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, charged an officer with a knife. The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera and, following an investigation, was determined to be justified.

Patterson also was one of about nine protesters whose bail was initially set at $1 million by District Judge Bruce Roth. County Judge Dennis Reinaker reduced bail for Patterson and most other defendants a couple days later, enabling them to be released.

On Tuesday, Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced for her role. In convicting her in January, a jury agreed with the prosecution that she was a principal actor in the overnight protest that turned violent and destructive.

Alexa Wise, of Camp Hill, and Taylor Enterline, of Manheim, are also scheduled to be sentenced the same day for their roles, which will all but bring an end to cases: Lopez still has outstanding charges of disorderly conduct and blocking traffic stemming from an Aug. 5, 2020, arrest that must be resolved.

On Monday, Sabrina Espinosa, 45, of Lancaster, was convicted of a summary count of disorderly conduct stemming from her actions during protests after the Minneapolis police shooting death of George Floyd earlier in 2020.

The disorderly conduct charge was downgraded from a misdemeanor, and a felony charge of solicitation to riot was dropped. She was fined $100 and ordered to pay about $370 in costs.

Espinosa’s case is the last one related to those protests to be resolved.