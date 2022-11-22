A Lancaster city woman will spend at least four years in prison for causing a 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured three other people.

Renee S. Emerick, 25, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court in June to homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI and several traffic violations. Lancaster County Judge Dennis E. Reinaker sentenced Emerick on Monday to four to 15 years in prison.

The crash happened at 6:16 p.m. on June 19, 2021, as Emerick was speeding in a Chrysler 200 on Route 30 westbound in West Hempfield Township, according to previous reporting. Emerick's vehicle crossed the grass median into oncoming traffic and hit a Kia Spectra head-on. A crash investigation determined Emerick was going 84 mph in a 55 mph zone before the crash happened.

A passenger in the Kia, Latoia E. Williams, 41, of York, died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said at the time. Three other people in the Kia were seriously injured, two of whom had to be flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center.

Emergency crews had to extricate Emerick and her passenger from her vehicle and took them to a local hospital. A blood test determined Emerick had anxiety medication and THC in her system at the time of the crash, according to previous reporting. She was also "in possession of a black scale and burnt marijuana cigar ends (roaches)," police wrote in charging documents.