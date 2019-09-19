A Lancaster woman was sentenced to house arrest and probation Tuesday for repeatedly bringing her child to a home where three sex offenders live.

Tabetha Mitchell, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count each of corruption of minors and obstruction of justice. She will spend nine to 23 months on house arrest, followed by three years of probation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and court documents.

Mitchell was arrested in January after a state parole agent went to the Manor Street home and noticed sidewalk chalk outside the home and toys inside, according to the prosecutor's office.

One of the residents, Orlando Johnson, who is Mitchell’s boyfriend, told police his sister was storing items at the home because she had lost her home, prosecutors said. Mitchell posed as Johnson's sister when a parole agent called a number provided by Johnson.

Johnson is registered under Megan’s Law for sexual assault. In January 2010, he forced his way into the home of a New Holland woman and sexually assaulted her.

One of his roommates at the Manor Street home was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and the other was convicted for possession child pornography.

Johnson pleaded guilty in March to providing false identification to law enforcement in the matter involving Mitchell, according to court documents.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster Count crime news: