A Lancaster woman was sentenced to almost four years in prison for involvement in a drug-trafficking ring in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Myrna Echevarria-Jiminez, 44, pled guilty to a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Echevarria-Jiminez will serve 45 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for drug trafficking, the attorney's office said.

Echevarria-Jiminez, as well as 12 others, were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 28, 2017.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Wilkes-Barre police and Pennsylvania state police.

For more Lancaster County crime news: