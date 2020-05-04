Lancaster woman returns home after 10 months in Egyptian prison on political charges

Egypt has released a Lancaster woman imprisoned since July on charges she criticized the authoritarian government on Facebook.

Reem Desouky, 47, returned home late Sunday with her son, Moustafa Hamed, 13, who had remained in Cairo with family while his mother was in prison.

Desouky, a naturalized U.S. citizen who worked as an Arabic interpreter, never went on trial, and her release came as a surprise.

“They’re both in positive spirits, very happy to be back home,” said Anita Pilkerton-Plumb, a friend who spoke with Desouky on Monday by video chat.

Desouky, who is divorced, and her son were detained after they disembarked at Cairo’s airport July 7 to visit family. Moustafa was quickly released to his mother’s family.

Security officials confiscated Desouky’s phone and interrogated her about her political opinions and social medias posts, according to her lawyers. Human rights groups denounced her detention as arbitrary and politically-motivated.

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and welfare of U.S. citizens overseas,” said spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in announcing Desouky’s release.

Pilkerton-Plumb of Lancaster, who organized a letter-writing campaign and urged Pennsylvania lawmakers to advocate for her release, said Desouky appeared to be “remarkably well.”

She said Desouky expressed gratitude “for those who wrote letters and for the whole community for caring.”

“She’s very much the way people would remember her,” Pilkerton-Plumb said. “She’s a very spirited person. It looks like that essence is very unchanged. I feel very relieved by that. None of us were quite sure what to expect.”

Pilkerton-Plumb said Desouky’s immediate needs are being met for now.

“But she’s a little bit overwhelmed right now with a lot of things that need to be put in place,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.