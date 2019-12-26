The Lancaster woman involved in a York city shooting that left a girl dead hid and disposed of evidence, according to court documents.

Caylah Webb, 21, threw away suspects' clothing and hid her 2016 Nissan Altima, which was used in the homicide of 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker, police said. Webb's car still has not been located, court documents said.

Shoemaker, of Dover Township, was driving in York with two other teenagers when shots were fired into Shoemaker's Kia Soul from what would later be identified Webb's Nissan, York police said. Shoemaker's two passengers were injured.

Daiquan Dickerson, 18, of Red Lion, was identified as the shooter, as well as the boyfriend of Webb, police said. Dickerson has been charged with homicide and related offenses.

Sterling Frantz, 20, of York, who was in the car with Dickerson at the time of the homicide, has also been charged with homicide and related crimes.

After the shooting, a witness saw Webb take the clothing of both Dickeron and Frantz and place it in a dumpster. The witness also heard Dickerson state that he fired nine to twelve shots, court documents said.

Webb has been charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction and tampering with or fabricating evidence, according to court documents.

She is being held at York County Prison without bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2020.

