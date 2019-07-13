A woman was found dead in her vehicle on Friday night in the parking lot of Giant in West Lampeter Township, according to police.
Jallena Kay Strawder, 37, of Lancaster, was found dead from what police said to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police were called to the Giant parking lot at 106 Willow Valley Square on Friday night around 11:30 for a death investigation, according to the release.
Get help:
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:
-- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org,
800-273-8255.
-- Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.
-- Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.