It might normally be the trip of a lifetime.

Marking your 70th birthday by spending it in Morocco with your daughter.

But now, Jane Eddy, of Lancaster, and her daughter, Caroline Eddy, who lives in Richmond, Virginia, are stuck there and trying to figure how they’ll get home, thanks to travel restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There were no travel restrictions when they left for Morocco on March 4, Jane Eddy said. They planned to return March 23.

“I checked the state department travel guidelines for Morocco before we came. There was no advisory. Now (the government is) acting like we were irresponsible for coming,” Jane Eddy said in an interview over Facebook messenger while at an airport in Casablanca. “I thought very carefully about coming but believed that as the disease progressed we would be back home before there was any problem.”

They arrived in Marrakech after being in the desert for two days. The government began closing museums and their trip was cancelled.

“You don’t expect that the progression and government response would be so fast,” she said.

They picked Morocco because they’re interested in architecture and textiles – Caroline Eddy is an interior designer.

“It always sounded pretty exotic. Believe it or not, I never saw 'Casablanca,'” Jane Eddy said.

She isn’t upset with her travel company, which she said has been helpful with finding lodging. The travel company has about 150 people in Casablanca, all trying to get home, she said.

“… the Moroccans are very friendly and welcoming people. It has been a wonderful trip until now and I don’t hold a grudge with the travel company,” said Eddy, a retired school counselor. “I am more angry with the state department who basically is saying we are on our own. Our group attitude is good but we are starting to see a lot of anger with people frustrated about not getting tickets to fly.”

After spending the afternoon at the airport unsuccessfully trying to get on a flight, the Eddys headed to a hotel and would try again Friday.

Jane Eddy expects to self-quarantine and her daughter had been told she’ll be working from home.

