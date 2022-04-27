A Lancaster woman and her teenage daughter are suing two Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives, claiming the girl was subjected to excessive force and sexually assaulted during the arrest of a man in their city house last spring.

Danielle Rowe and her daughter, identified by initials A.A. in the lawsuit, weren’t arrested or charged, but were forced out of the house wearing only their underwear when detectives served a warrant for the man on drug and weapons charges on May 6, 2021, according to the suit.

The suit claims detectives zip-tied Rowe and her daughter, then 15, and that one of the detectives “sexually assaulted A.A. by thrusting his pelvis into her back.”

The federal civil rights suit was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. It claims inadequate training and due process violations resulted in Rowe and her daughter being subjected to “state created danger.” It also alleges battery of Rowe’s daughter for the claimed sexual assault.

The suit does not specify how much money is being sought, but claims Rowe and her daughter suffered emotional and psychological harm.

Listed as defendants are detectives Austin Krause, Richard Gauck, Lancaster police Chief John Bey, county Chief Detective Kent Switzer, and Lancaster County. It also lists East Hempfield Township, where Gauck is an officer, and Lancaster city, where Krause is an officer, and unidentified “John Doe” officers.

Raid details

County solicitor Jackie Pfursich declined comment Wednesday. The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has a long-standing policy of not commenting on litigation.

Last May, a day after the raid, District Attorney Heather Adams defended actions taken by law enforcement after the girl who is now a plaintiff in the lawsuit appeared in a Facebook live video.

In the video, the girl said she and her brother were directed to walk several houses down from theirs and made to sit on concrete steps for about five minutes until adults were brought over to them.

Adams told LNP | LancasterOnline that the Drug Task Force “had received numerous, recent complaints regarding drug and gun activity” at the property in the 600 block of Poplar Street.

Adams said once the girl was outside, it wouldn’t have been safe to allow her or anyone else back inside until the house was cleared and safe.

Adams said the girl sat in a police car until the raid was over. The raid turned up cocaine, marijuana, a gun and more than $10,000 cash in the house.

The man arrested, Steven Gonzalez-Morales, 21, was on bail on drug and weapons charges at the time. He was charged with the same offenses again stemming from the May raid. In November, he pleaded guilty to illegal drugs and weapons charges in both cases and is serving a three to six year prison term, according to online court records.