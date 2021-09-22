A Lancaster woman was intoxicated when she caused a fatal crash in June on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Charges filed against Renee Shantel Emerick on Wednesday include homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless driving.

Emerick, 23, was speeding when her vehicle traveled across the grass median into oncoming traffic, striking a Kia Spectra head-on at 6:16 p.m. June 19, according to the affidavit. A passenger in the Kia, Latoia E. Williams, 41, of York, died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Three other people in the Kia were seriously injured, with two of them being flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center and the third taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Emerick and a passenger in her Chrysler 200 were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital, where a blood test determined Emerick had anxiety medication and THC in her system at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is an impairing or mind-altering compound found in cannabis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Emerick’s passenger suffered a fractured ankle, which required multiple surgeries.

A crash reconstruction team determined Emerick’s vehicle was traveling in the right eastbound lane when it began drifting left, eventually traveling about 270 feet through the median before entering the oncoming lane of traffic, police said. Emerick did not brake throughout the incident, and investigators determined that her vehicle did not have any mechanical defects.

Emerick’s vehicle reached speeds of up to 84 mph in a 55 mph zone just before the crash, according to the affidavit. Neither Emerick nor her passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and she also had an open bottle of liquor in the front of the car.

Emerick’s attorney, Julia Alexa Rogers, declined to provide comment.

Emerick is free on a $75,000 unsecured bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.