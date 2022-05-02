A woman has been charged with multiple felonies and DUIs more than a month after a crash that severely injured a pedestrian near a Lancaster city intersection, according to city police.

Kiara Marie Mills, 21, of Lancaster, struck the pedestrian after she ran a stop sign at East Chestnut and North Reservoir streets shortly after 5 p.m. March 12, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police charged Mills on April 19 with two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving personal injury – all felony offenses – as well as three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation.

Surveillance footage showed Mills, driving a rented 2021 Toyota with Massachusetts license plates, failing to stop at a stop sign on North Reservoir Street and being struck by a passing vehicle, causing her to spin out of control onto the sidewalk, police said.

A pedestrian on the sidewalk was struck by Mills’ vehicle, suffering six fractured vertebrae in the process, among other injuries, according to the affidavit.

Mills exited the vehicle and then fled on foot, failing to help the injured pedestrian, police said. She turned herself in the following day, telling police she had gone directly to Lancaster General Hospital.

A search of Mills’ medical records from the day of the crash showed she had fentanyl and marijuana in her system, according to the affidavit.

Mills has not been arrested, court records show. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.