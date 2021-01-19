A Lancaster woman was charged with assault early Sunday after throwing a clock and broken glass at a man, according to Lancaster City Bureau of Police. She would be charged with assault again before noon.

Jalitza Martinez-Cruz, 39, was charged with simple assault and aggravated assault Jan. 17 for separate incidents that occurred less than four hours apart, according to court documents.

Police were called to a residence in Lancaster at 2:57 a.m. Sunday after Martinez-Cruz threw a clock at a man after she returned home drunk, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The clock shattered, leaving broken glass that Martinez-Cruz then picked up and threw at the man’s face, leaving a laceration under his eye, police said.

Police encountered Martinez-Cruz again at Lancaster General Hospital at 6:43 a.m. the same day, where she became confrontational with officers, according to a second affidavit. Police attempted to restrain Martinez-Cruz, who kicked an officer in the abdomen during a scuffle, police said.

Martinez-Cruz, who is currently free on a combined $50,000 unsecured bail, faces preliminary hearings before Judge Adam J. Witkonis on Jan. 21 and Judge Andrew T. LeFever on March 12.

