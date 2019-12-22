A Lancaster woman is in jail after police in York city say her car was used in a shooting that left a 17-year-old Dover Township girl dead Dec. 12, 2019.

Caylah Webb, 21, of Lancaster, has been charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction and tampering with or fabricating evidence, according to court documents.

Emily Shoemaker was driving in York with two other teenagers when shots were fired into Shoemaker's Kia Soul from what would later be identified as Webb's Nissan Altima, York police said.

After Shoemaker was shot, she lost control of her car and struck a white Volvo and then a tree.

Shoemaker's passengers were injured — a 17-year-old boy was shot once and had a cut to his head, and a 16-year-old boy broke an arm.

Two men have also been charged in Shoemaker's death. Sterling Frantz, 20, of York, and Daiquan Dickerson, 18, of Red Lion, are each charged with homicide and related crimes.

Webb is being held at York County Prison without bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2020.

