A Lancaster woman is in Berks County Prison after state police arrested her and two others for drug distribution and human trafficking, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Bridget M. Thompson, 36, is charged with 22 felonies for human trafficking, involuntary servitude, corrupt organizations and other related charges, according to court documents.

Thompson, along with Hector M. Rivera, 50, and Dushawn O. Ellis, 31, both of Reading, were arrested on July 22 after a months-long investigation by state police, according to a press release on the arrests.

The investigation began in early 2020, police said, after a confidential source gave investigators information which led to several other leads and identifying "multiple victims."

Thompson communicated with the customers and was responsible for posting advertisements, police said.

Rivera and Ellis used drugs to "lure some of the victims into prostitution and then control them," according to police. The victims were paid money, which they would turn over to the Thompson, Ellis and Rivera.

The state police's organized crime unit presented their evidence to the 45th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, who agreed that the trio was running a "corrupt organization involved in the human trafficking of young women," police said.

Thompson was free on $2,500 unsecured bail for a misdemeanor charge of retail theft that also happened in Berks County, according to court documents.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 3 in front of district judge Stuart Kennedy in Reading City.