A Lancaster woman has been charged with numerous felonies after a high-speed crash in February left her juvenile son and unborn child dead and seriously injured two others, according to Manheim Township police.

Jennifer Cheri Johnson, 35, was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault of an unborn child, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, three counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of driving under the influence, four counts of recklessly endangering another person and seven different traffic violations.

Those charges stem from the crash that took place just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the 1100 block of Lititz Pike on the Thaddeus Stevens bridge near the Amtrak station, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Johnson was driving southbound while under the influence and more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit into oncoming traffic when she crashed nearly head-on into an SUV, also hitting two other vehicles in the process, police said. The crash caused the death of her 11-year-old son, who was sitting in the front seat of her 2001 Honda Accord without wearing a seatbelt.

An autopsy determined that the boy died of blunt force trauma from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the affidavit.

The impact of the crash also caused fatal injuries to Johnson’s unborn child, police said. Johnson was aware she was 16 weeks pregnant at the time.

Robert Brader, the driver of the Toyota Highlander that Johnson crashed into, sustained injuries to his foot and abdomen, according to the affidavit. Kathleen Brader, Robert’s passenger, sustained injuries to the spleen, closed multiple fractured ribs, a ruptured disc and other injuries.

A blood test found that Johnson, who has two prior DUI convictions, had a BAC of 0.262% less than two hours after the crash occurred, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%, police said. Officers also found empty alcoholic beverage containers inside Johnson’s vehicle.

Johnson was driving on a suspended license at the time due to a prior conviction, according to the affidavit.

Firefighters removed the boy and Johnson, who was also not wearing a seatbelt of the time of the crash, from the vehicle by “mechanical means,” police said. The boy was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Philadelphia where he later died.

A witness told officers that Johnson began fishtailing into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane and made no attempt to brake before the crash occurred, according to the affidavit. The witness provided investigators with dash camera footage of the collision.

Johnson was traveling between 67.57 and 69.19 mph in a 25 mph zone when the crash occurred, police said. Johnson’s speed left her unable to handle a curve in the roadway, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.

Johnson is free on a $50,000 unsecured bail under electronic monitoring, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David P. Miller on May 4.