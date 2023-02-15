A Lancaster woman won’t be able to vote for four years as punishment for forging her dead mother’s signature in the 2022 May primary.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller also sentenced Cheryl Mihaliak, 61, to two years of probation when Mihaliak pleaded guilty to one count of forgery, a second-degree misdemeanor, on Jan. 20.

During last year’s primary elections, Christa Miller, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, notified authorities that her office received a ballot for Teresa Mihaliak on April 28. Teresa Mihaliak died on April 14 and was removed from the voter rolls on April 25.

Mihaliak told LNP | LancasterOnline after she was charged that she requested mail-in ballots for her mother and herself on March 17 because she was her mother’s caregiver. Teresa Mihaliak had not been able to vote in person for at least seven years because she could no longer stand in line, so her daughter said she filled out the ballot for her.

Mihaliak said she didn’t remember mailing their ballots. She also told LNP she was trying to honor her mother’s wishes; her mother, who was 96 when she died, had never missed voting in an election.

Mihaliak’s attorney declined to comment.

Mihaliak was charged with two counts of forgery on June 3, but one forgery count was dismissed at the district court level in July.