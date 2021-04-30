A Lancaster County Court jury on Wednesday awarded a Lancaster woman $6.4 million after concluding that she lost her ability to walk unassisted and pain-free because her local neurologist initially failed to spot her congenital brain defect.

Elizabeth Brubaker, 34, who had been working as a hairdresser and attending HACC to become a radiologist, filed the suit in 2017 against Dr. Venkatachalam Mangeshkumar of Neurology & Stroke Associates, Lititz, which he founded.

The verdict is one of the largest medical malpractice awards ever here. The jury’s award consists of $6.0 million for pain and suffering and future medical expenses plus $413,000 for past medical expenses, said Brubaker’s attorney, April Strang-Kutay.

After an eight-day trial in the courtroom of Judge Leonard Brown III, the six-member jury deliberated only four hours before reaching its decision unanimously, Strang-Kutay said.

In her suit, Brubaker said she suffers from a complex chiari malformation, an uncommon condition where the brain tissue extends outside the skull into the spinal canal. In women, the condition is made worse by the stress of giving birth vaginally, she said.

Because Mangeshkumar did not detect the condition in time, Brubaker delivered her first child vaginally in 2014, making her symptoms become much more severe, including the loss of the ability to walk without assistance, she said in her suit.

The defense countered that her chiari did not cause those symptoms, nor did any actions or omissions by Mangeshkumar; rather, they were due to a mental disorder or the stress of being a new mother.

Defense attorney Chad Goebel declined to comment on whether he would appeal the verdict.

Brubaker, who lives on Marietta Avenue near Centerville Road, called the verdict “a relief. … It was nice that accountability was there for the mistakes that were made. It’s a little bittersweet. It doesn’t change what happened but it definitely helps with the ongoing costs of having a disability,” including high-tech braces for both legs.

Having weakness in all four limbs, the Hempfield High School graduate said Thursday she can’t return to styling hair since that job requires standing. So she’s searching for a new career as someone who “has a disability but isn’t disabled.” Brubaker said she might become a dental hygienist, a job she can do while seated, or a home-modification specialist.

According to her suit, Brubaker told Mangeshkumar in 2011 that she was suffering from weakness, pain, spasms, tingling and numbness in her right arm and left leg. A month later, she told the doctor that her symptoms had spread to both arms and both legs. In 2012, she saw Mangeshkumar twice more.

Brubaker said her health deteriorated within months of the 2014 vaginal delivery of her son Niko. That led Mangeshkumar to order an MRI of her brain, which showed the chiari malformation. The doctor next ordered an MRI of her spine; by that time, her legs had weakened so much she could no longer walk, according to her suit.

Brubaker next went to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for further evaluation, then to Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C., where Dr. Faheem Sandhu performed surgery in 2015. The surgery took pressure off her brainstem, stabilized her spine, reduced her pain and made it somewhat easier for her to walk with assistance, Strang-Kutay said.

“Unfortunately, while the surgery improved her condition, much of the neurologic injury is permanent,” her attorney said.

Other large malpractice awards Wednesday’s verdict is among at least five seven-figure medical malpractice verdicts in the county over the past decade. Here's a summary of the others. In May 2018, a Lancaster County jury awarded $4 million in compensatory damages to a mother who sued doctors and a Lancaster County medical practice following the 2010 death of her 32-day-old daughter. The complaint stated that the infant died of complications of pertussis, which is also known as whooping cough. It said the medical practice should have diagnosed and treated it earlier because the mother during multiple visits described having symptoms of the disease herself and asked that the baby be tested. In August 2016, a county jury awarded a family more than $8.4 million in a case involving an infant discovered with a displaced tracheotomy eight years earlier at a Lancaster city pediatric practice. Two weeks before the $8.4 million verdict, a separate county jury awarded a Susquehanna County woman more than $2.8 million after she sued an orthopedic surgeon and the East Hempfield Township practice he worked for. The woman said the doctor improperly placed two bone screws during hip replacement surgery. In 2010, a local jury awarded a Lancaster man $2.7 million after he sued a plastic surgeon and the city practice he worked for. The man claimed in his suit that the doctor had cut a nerve during surgery on a hand he injured at work in a construction accident.



