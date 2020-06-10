Lancaster woman, 93, gets a spin in Studebaker from her 1950 honeymoon drive to Miami

Martin Greider, who died last December at the age of 92, never got around to restoring a beloved 1948 Studebaker that he tucked away on the second story of his dusty Lancaster area garage sometime in the 1960s.

But Pieter Hegeman, of Lancaster, a one-time neighbor, carefully extracted the 3,200-pound classic auto last August from the garage, paid more than $6,000 for its restoration and last Saturday surprised Greider’s widow, Betty, 93, by giving her a spin.

“"She said, ‘I don’t have any seat belts,’” Hegeman recalled of Betty Greider’s reaction after she climbed in.

Hegeman, a landscaper and self-described “car guy,” reminded her that cars in the 1940s didn’t have seat belts.

“She goes, ‘That’s right. I didn’t have seat belts on my honeymoon either,’” Hegeman said.

More than 70 years ago, Martin Greider had courted Betty in his teal, four-door sedan. The couple then took the Studebaker 1,200 miles to Miami Beach on their April 1950 honeymoon. The trunk displayed a “Just Married” sign.

“The smile on her face I’ll remember the rest of my life,” Hegeman said of pulling up to Betty Greider’s place Saturday at Lancashire Terrace Retirement Village.

He took her around the block twice.

“It is amazing how smooth it is,” Hegeman said of the antique. “It shifts wonderfully. It burns a little oil, but I think that as I drive it more, that will clean it up. Those piston rings haven’t moved in (more than 50) years.”

Ron Comfort Jr. and Hegeman’s son, Andrew, oversaw the restoration at C&W Imports of Lancaster. Other specialists repainted doors, restored the gas tank and radiator, reupholstered the seats and headliner, and replaced carpet.

Hegeman said he plans to enjoy the car and take it to auto shows.

Martin Greider, an electrician, had planned to restore the Studebaker, but other enthusiasms, from tending a vegetable garden to rifle marksmanship, occupied his free time.

One time Martin Greider mentioned to his daughter, Mary Henning, how the Studebaker sat forlorn and forgotten.

Putting it on the garage’s second floor, he told her, “wasn’t one of my better ideas.”