Lancaster County will soon be moving to the "green" phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

In a Facebook post and press release Friday, Wolf announced that Lancaster County, along with Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna, will move into green oat 12:01 AM Friday, June 26.

“When these 12 counties move on June 26, we will have nearly every county in green,” Wolf said in the release. “It’s a testament to the many residents and businesses that have sacrificed over the past three months to stay home and adhere to the guidance the state has provided to protect lives and livelihoods. As we begin to reopen, I urge everyone to stay alert and continue to follow social distancing to maintain the momentum of mitigation we have in place.”

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted Friday morning that in a call with the governor's staff, they indicated the county will move to green on June 26, next Friday.

"I believe the joint, bipartisan resolution of the PA General Assembly already ended (Wolf's) emergency declaration and powers," Parsons said. "However, as many businesses, including those with licenses, continue to worry about his heavy handed enforcement measures, this will be welcome news."

Governor Wolf also tweeted about counties moving green Friday morning. He included Lancaster among a list of counties moving green today, although the map be included with the tweet still showed Lancaster in yellow.

Wolf's Facebook page confirmed that the county will be moving to green on June 26.

Editor's note: A previous edition of this story said that Lancaster County would be turning "green" June 27; commissioner Parsons tweeted a revision stating the opening would actually be June 26.