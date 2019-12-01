Weather Nov 30 2019
ACCUWEATHER

A rainy Sunday was on tap for Lancaster County, with the chance of messy, slippery overnight into Monday morning's commute.

What's the forecast for Black Friday, Thanksgiving weekend in Lancaster County? Wintry mix on way

Periods of rain throughout Sunday could total a quarter to half an inch.

The weather Sunday night into Monday depends on the track of a different storm system along the New England coast.

It could bring a transition from rain to snow late Sunday, with snow continuing into Monday. The potential for accumulation is uncertain, but could be up to an inch, according to Accuweather.com.

The possibility of rain and snow showers persists until around 1 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said, and there is a chance of further rain showers Monday afternoon. 

The weekend weather north and west of Lancaster County is looking considerably messier.

Sign up for our newsletter

Winter preparedness: A checklist of things you should know, have or do

In central and northern Pennsylvania, Saturday night's storm is expected to bring a slippery mix of rain, ice and snow, continuing into Sunday.

In much of New England and eastern New York, the weather from Sunday into Monday is expected to make for difficult travel, with a wintry mix at lower latitudes shifting to snowfall farther north.