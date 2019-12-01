A rainy Sunday was on tap for Lancaster County, with the chance of messy, slippery overnight into Monday morning's commute.
Periods of rain throughout Sunday could total a quarter to half an inch.
The weather Sunday night into Monday depends on the track of a different storm system along the New England coast.
A two-part winter storm will affect PA this weekend. Part 1 will bring a wintry mix with snow & freezing rain (significant icing in Laurel Highlands) Saturday night-Sunday. Part 2 will bring snow Sunday night-Monday, with the highest totals in NE PA. Stay tuned for updates! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/vcxg9FNRvT— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 29, 2019
It could bring a transition from rain to snow late Sunday, with snow continuing into Monday. The potential for accumulation is uncertain, but could be up to an inch, according to Accuweather.com.
The possibility of rain and snow showers persists until around 1 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said, and there is a chance of further rain showers Monday afternoon.
The weekend weather north and west of Lancaster County is looking considerably messier.
In central and northern Pennsylvania, Saturday night's storm is expected to bring a slippery mix of rain, ice and snow, continuing into Sunday.
In much of New England and eastern New York, the weather from Sunday into Monday is expected to make for difficult travel, with a wintry mix at lower latitudes shifting to snowfall farther north.