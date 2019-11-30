A cool Saturday and a rainy Sunday are on tap for Lancaster County, but there's a chance of messy, slippery overnight weather both days and into Monday morning's commute.
Forecasters are calling for a high in the low 40s on Saturday, with clouds increasing into the evening as a large storm system moves eastward.
Saturday is the start of firearms deer season, rather than Monday as in years past.
Saturday night is expected to bring some combination of rain, freezing rain and sleet. There is even a slight chance of snow before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Precipitation will continue overnight, and a low of around 32 degrees will bring the potential for freezing rain, making untreated roads treacherous.
Overnight precipitation will transition to rain sometime Sunday morning as temperatures rise en route to a Sunday high of around 40 degrees. Periods of rain throughout the day could total a quarter to half an inch.
The weather Sunday night into Monday depends on the track of a different storm system along the New England coast.
A two-part winter storm will affect PA this weekend. Part 1 will bring a wintry mix with snow & freezing rain (significant icing in Laurel Highlands) Saturday night-Sunday. Part 2 will bring snow Sunday night-Monday, with the highest totals in NE PA. Stay tuned for updates! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/vcxg9FNRvT— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 29, 2019
It could bring a transition from rain to snow late Sunday, with snow continuing into Monday. The potential for accumulation is uncertain, but could be up to an inch, according to Accuweather.com.
The possibility of rain and snow showers persists until around 1 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said, and there is a chance of further rain showers Monday afternoon.
The weekend weather north and west of Lancaster County is looking considerably messier.
In central and northern Pennsylvania, Saturday night's storm is expected to bring a slippery mix of rain, ice and snow, continuing into Sunday.
In much of New England and eastern New York, the weather from Sunday into Monday is expected to make for difficult travel, with a wintry mix at lower latitudes shifting to snowfall farther north.