Customers in and around Lancaster city may notice a strange taste or smell to their water, but it remains safe to drink, the city’s water provider said Tuesday.

The City of Lancaster Bureau of Water assured customers in the east, southeast and northeast areas of its distribution system their water still meets all regulatory guidelines, even if customers notice an earthy or musty taste and odor in their supply.

The bureau attributed the change to algae blooms in the Conestoga River and said the odor and taste could linger for days or weeks, depending on algae blooms and precipitation levels. About 40% of the bureau’s drinking water supply comes from the Conestoga.

The city water bureau serves 120,000 people in the city and nine surrounding municipalities: Millersville Borough and the townships of East and West Hempfield, East and West Lampeter, Lancaster, Manheim, Manor and Pequea.

The bureau accepts questions at its water quality lab at 717-291-4818, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.