This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines an issue with a Lancaster city reader’s water bill.

The reader recently received a bill of more than $600.

“They stated that prior bills were estimated and I was not actually billed?” the reader wrote of the response from the city. “I paid $58 consistently every quarter, so they are claiming this is some kind of difference ... but there was no indication on the bill or a letter or any indication about the enormous reason for this bill.”

The reader raised concerns about receiving the notice at a time when people are struggling to pay bills.

“I just can’t believe that this is happening in a global pandemic,” the reader wrote, adding “people are losing their jobs and (all of a sudden) we’re going to spring this huge bill on you ... .”

The reader said other residents have gone through the same ordeal with the city.

Watchdog followed up with Matt Metzler, deputy director of the Lancaster city Department of Public Works.

Metzler said following a meter reader replacement in January 2019, water usage was recorded at zero at the resident’s home, located on the northern end of the city.

The error was due to a programming issue with data importing into the city’s billing software, according to Metzler.

“When the account was corrected and meter data was finally captured, (the reader’s) meter showed a usage of 45,000 gallons,” he wrote, a normal usage volume for the year.

The correction caused the reader to receive an invoice for most of their 2019 usage “all at once,” according to Metzler.

He said the city is willing to work with residents on a repayment plan to avoid the burden of paying a lump-sum amount.

“We have worked with customers to implement a payment plan to get caught up on usage for reasons such as this,” he said. “We understand it can be a hardship and we want to work with our customers as much as possible.”

