This week, Lancaster Watchdog checks on a pending overhaul of the bridge connecting Lancaster and York counties on Route 462 and checks in on a broken pole in West Earl Township.

Bridge overhaul still years away

For years, a project to rehabilitate the 90-year-old Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 462) has been in the planning phase, which prompted one reader to recently write Watchdog and ask: What’s up?

“They were going to decide if they would close the bridge (ouch) or keep one lane open during repairs,” the reader wrote of the project.

It’s true — LNP | LancasterOnline reported such considerations back in 2018.

So what’s happened since then?

Lots and lots of planning, according to the State Department of Transportation.

Spokesman Mike Crochunis told Watchdog that the bridge project is still years away.

“Because of the scale and complexity of rehabilitating the bridge, it is likely to take slightly more than three years to complete,” Crochunis said. And that’s after construction begins, which isn’t anticipated until the winter of 2022-2023.

Connecting Columbia to Wrightsville in York County, the mile-long bridge carries more than 10,000 vehicles daily. It also hosts 5k foot races and a Bridge Bust community festival each fall.

PennDOT is planning a public meeting in mid-March with additional details about the bridge repair project.

Crochunis said several options are still being considered, including a possible closure of vehicle traffic on the bridge for more than a year. But bike and pedestrian access is proposed to be maintained throughout all stages of the project, he added.

The cost to rehabilitate the bridge is estimated at $48 million, including planning and construction, according to Crochunis.

Snapped pole in West Earl

Watchdog has covered downed poles — even snapped poles — in the past, but a pole in West Earl Township was obliterated like no other.

Several readers have inquired about the 45-foot pole, which is near the intersection of West Farmersville Road and North Hershey Avenue.

The bottom portion of the pole is scattered into pieces, likely from the impact of a vehicle. From a distance, drivers can see the normally high-hanging wires taking a deep dive to the ground before returning to the next standing pole.

According to one reader, the pole has sat broken for more than a month.

The pole belongs to Frontier Communications, regional spokesman Bob Elek confirmed to Watchdog. The company reached out to other utility companies to remove their wires ahead of a replacement.

“We will have this replaced as soon after that is done as possible,” Elek said. “No later than the end of this month.”

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.