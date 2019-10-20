This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines a seemingly abandoned roadwork project in West Earl Township and checks on a report of utility poles being strapped to other objects in a Warwick Township neighborhood.

‘Unfinished business’ in West Earl

Since the start of summer, there has been a road issue on a portion of Cocalico Creek Road just off of Route 272 in West Earl Township.

Crews were working on a stretch of road, near Sunset Acres Nursery approaching Millway Road, starting around May, the reader writes.

In mid-August, however, the project became “unfinished business” with several hazard markers.

“Not a trace of any work or workers were to be seen on the premises since that time,” the reader wrote.

The project was halted in August after road workers for West Earl Township “realized the problem was beyond the scope of what they’re capable of,” West Earl Supervisor David Thornton told Watchdog.

The road work initially started to fix a galvanized stormwater pipe along the road after a truck fell into it, Thornton said.

Workers started the project in late spring but paused their work due to a higher priority stormwater project. But within two days of restarting repairs at the Cocalico Creek Road site, workers discovered the longstanding damage to the pipe was more than they could handle.

About 600 feet of the 1,700-foot pipe was corroded and in need of replacement, Thornton said.

The township put out the project to bid and the winning contractor will begin work on the road starting Monday, Oct. 21, and will take about a week, Thornton added.

Drivers should expect road closures on Cocalico Creek Road between Millway Road and East Newport Road (Route 772). Residents will still have some road access to businesses on the affected road.

Poles tied up in Warwick

One resident in a Warwick Township neighborhood is worried that several tied up utility poles on her street pose a longer-term risk if not resolved before winter.

The issue is on the first block of Green Acre Road, near Lititz.

Strong winds several months ago led to a “domino effect” of five poles getting knocked over, cutting power to homes throughout the neighborhood for about 24 hours, according to the reader.

PPL workers restored service but only tied poles to nearby objects since they are not owned by PPL but by Windstream, the reader explained.

“Our pole with the transformer is tied to our neighbor’s tree,” the reader said, and has remained there to this day.

“With winter coming are they going to wait to repair them until they fall down and we are without heat and electric(?)”

A representative with Windstream told Watchdog the company’s engineering group reached out to a contractor on Oct. 7 to add the poles to their repair schedule.

