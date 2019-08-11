This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines a left turn causing headaches on a major Warwick Township road and looks at the impact of horse droppings near Lancaster County’s Anabaptist communities.

Green light needed in Warwick

Waiting to turn left on busy roads is nothing new, but one left turn in Warwick Township is especially egregious on wait times, according to some complaints to Watchdog.

The intersection of Newport Road at Furnace Hills Pike (Route 501) has been one of those frustration points. For drivers turning left onto Route 501 from Newport Road, the lack of a turn signal gives one driver per traffic cycle – sometimes – according to one reader.

“May God have mercy on your soul or have a book to read,” the reader wrote in a letter. “The cars never stop coming.”

The traffic issues, however, depend on the time of day. Earlier in the day, a trip by Watchdog prompted an easy left turn, but a second visit around 4 p.m. led to a much longer delay, averaging about one left turn per traffic cycle.

Watchdog reached out to the public works department in Warwick Township and did not immediately receive a response on the matter.

Horse dropping problem

The Lancaster countryside is known for its vast meadows, scenic beauty and a raw look at the area’s Amish and Plain sect. It’s one of the attractions that helps Lancaster County’s tourism industry, according to the journal Tourism Economics.

One thing that hinders that, according to one reader, are the animal droppings left during carriage trips.

“Why is it that our Anabaptist neighbors who use horse-drawn buggies for their transportation don’t have to place “poop” catchers on their horses similar to those found on carriages in Central Park, New York?” one reader asked. “We are not supposed to wash our cars on our blacktop driveways because the run-off gets into the water that flows into the Bay,” the reader wrote. “Why is it that the horse droppings found on the roadways in our county are not prohibited as well?”

Searches in ordinances for Leacock, Strasburg and Salisbury townships — areas with significant Amish populations — did not yield any requirements on horse droppings.

The only area with known horse manure regulations come from Lancaster city.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As reported in LancasterOnline’s We the People journalism project, horse droppings from the Lancaster Bureau of Police’s mounted unit are reported and cleaned up by the city’s streets department, according to police Lt. Bill Hickey.

Leacock Township Zoning Officer Lewis Dukeman told Watchdog that several residents have attended meetings over the years to “stress their concerns” about the horse manure, but discussion has never led to municipal regulation on the matter.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

For more Lancaster Watchdog