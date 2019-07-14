This week, Lancaster Watchdog visits an upended tennis court in East Petersburg and gets answers on two previous reports from readers in Lancaster City on public pool access and bumpy roads.

Net loss for East Pete

On this championship weekend at Wimbledon, some might be inspired to head out to the courts.

However, one reader inquired about a tennis court that is no more in East Petersburg.

“The process stopped at least 3 months ago,” the reader remarked. “The site is dangerous and ugly.”

Watchdog paid a visit last week to find a heaping pile of asphalt on the court, even higher than a photo provided by the reader through our online submission system (find out how to submit your tip at the end of this column).

The courts, on Hollow Drive, were in the process of being removed last week following a study of the borough’s park system conducted two years ago, according to East Petersburg Borough Manager Robin Hemperly.

The court will be replaced with grass and an accompanying parking lot will be maintained.

Residents won’t be deprived of courts, however — Hemperly notes there are a pair of courts across the street on Graystone Road, as well as in East Petersburg Community Park on Pine Street.

Usage of tennis courts has decreased in recent years, according to Hemperly. Down the road, there may be considerations to install a bocce court at the now-former tennis site, she said, a measure sure to please fans of the Italian lawn bowling game.

Wading pool open, road fixes on the way

In Lancaster city, officials came through on one issue and are promising to do the same on another.

The King Elementary Wading pool, closed since the Summer Playground Program started in mid-June, opened early last week, according to Amber Strazzo, Lancaster city communications and marketing manager.

Watchdog reported on June 30 that the pool has seen repeated structure issues in recent years, causing officials to undertake a multi-step overhaul of the pool costing more than $46,000.

The pool will remain open until Aug. 9.

In addition, Lancaster city Streets Department officials will soon begin work to install a more permanent patch at the site of a February water main break on the first block of North President Avenue. Watchdog reported last week on a temporary patch that one reader says has sunk and causes loud thuds from trucks driving down the road.

Patchwork on the site will occur in the “next few weeks” weather-permitting, Lancaster Deputy Public Works Director Matt Metzler told Watchdog.

He said officials wait at least three months for the trenches to settle before returning to the site.

“If we restore too quickly, often we find areas that settle and have to come back and do it twice,” he added.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

More Lancaster Watchdog