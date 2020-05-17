A reader recently reached out to Watchdog to share her concerns about speeding in a Manheim Township neighborhood.

The reader said she worried for adults waking and children playing as the weather gets warmer.

“The speed limit is 25 and they are clearly exceeding that,” she said of motorists traveling on Rutledge Avenue, Butler Avenue, Fellowship Drive and Esbenshade Road in the Clearview neighborhood.

“Is there a way to have speed bumps installed on some of the streets that are particularly prone to speeders?” she asked.

Watchdog reached out to the Manheim Township Police Department, which addressed the reader’s concern.

Patrol Division Commander Lt. Charles Melhorn said he has not received speeding complaints regarding the four roads mentioned by the reader. He said there have been only two crashes on Rutledge Avenue over the past year.

Melhorn said it is difficult to gauge speeding when officers do not have the proper equipment to enforce speed limits. Pennsylvania is the only state in the U.S. that does not authorize municipal police use of radar to monitor speeding.

“Despite numerous attempts to pass legislation that had bipartisan support as well as endorsements from (Pennsylvania State Police) and the PA Chiefs of Police organization, the legislature failed to pass the bill,” Melhorn wrote in an email. “This means our speeding enforcement, particularly in residential neighborhoods, is more difficult.”

Manheim Township police measures the time a vehicle travels over a certain distance to determine how fast a vehicle is moving.

“Many local residential streets do not have such visibility, are not long enough, or allow the speeding motorist to spy the police officer and reduce the vehicle speed before the clock is completed,” which complicates enforcement efforts, Melhorn said.

The police department has recently ramped up enforcement. Officers conducted more traffic stops in the first week of May than in the entire month of April, he said. In addition, enforcement will continue to increase as more personal protective equipment and testing becomes available to officers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

