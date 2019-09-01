This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines a sight-distance issue along the border of East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships, as well as the case of several non-functioning fire hydrants in a Manor Township development.

Hard to see at intersection

Drivers on West South Avenue turning left onto Stony Battery Road in Salunga may experience trouble seeing drivers heading northbound.

The intersection in question straddles the border of East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships.

One reader remarked that “overgrown bushes” located several yards away from the intersection are to blame for the sight distance issue.

West Hempfield Township Manager Andrew Stern said the township gets few complaints about the sight distance issue, but referred to the state motor vehicle code, which allows drivers to move forward slowly after coming to a halt at a stop sign until they have “a clear view of approaching traffic.”

A white line bordering the road is used “to guide motorists” in such instances, Stern said in an email.

The reader noted the white line, while helpful, may cause some cars at the line to “easily get trapped by another vehicle pulling up behind them.”

It appears the best solution would be to proceed with caution.

“This may not be a perfect solution,” Stern said, “but for some intersections, including the one in question, it is the best solution at this time.”

Nonfunctional hydrants

Readers in a mobile home community in Manor Township have reached out to Watchdog for several weeks with concerns about non-functioning fire hydrants in their neighborhood.

The problem at Pheasant Ridge, while true, is rather limited and is in the process of being resolved.

Pheasant Ridge privately owns the hydrants, according to manager Suzanne Speece.

“We were unaware that we were responsible for them,” she said, until the end of July, following confirmation from the local water company.

Speece proceeded to open all 18 hydrants around the community and discovered three of them were not functioning properly.

The locations, however, are “very close” to hydrants that do work and would be available for an emergency situation, Speece said.

She added that a Reading-based contractor will head out to the site after the Labor Day holiday to inspect the hydrants for repair.

