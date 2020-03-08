This week, Lancaster Watchdog takes a look at an ongoing sewage project that’s turning heads in Manor Township. We also check on a planned bridge and intersection project in West Lampeter Township.

Pumping along

In the past few weeks, some drivers have noticed a visually striking operation along Millersville Road, south of Charlestown Road and near Manor Township Community Park.

Large, tan plates cover much of the grassy area right off the bridge that carries Millersville Road, and a large black tube runs parallel to the creek.

“I’m very curious about the pipeline that is laid on the surface along the Little Conestoga Creek,” one reader wrote.

“The crew was working as late as 11 p.m. ... please, what the heck is this line for?”

The commotion, it turns out, is for a sewer rehabilitation project.

It’s the first phase of a project to rehab a section of the Lower Little Conestoga Interceptor right near the Millersville Road bridge, said Michael Kyle, executive director of the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority.

The 42-inch black plastic pipe along the creek is temporarily bypassing sewage 2,600 feet to a pumping station near Manor Township Community Park, Kyle said.

The project is being handled by New Jersey-based contractor Spiniello Companies.

Kyle said the current phase of the work should have been done by now, but a “major change in approach” by the company might mean that the work will still be winding down as spring activity at the park picks up.

As for late-night activity, Kyle said he believes the contract calls for daytime work. He said he will check with the contractor.

Bridge to someday

A tricky intersection in West Lampeter Township has been due for an upgrade for years, and one reader is trying to find out what the hold-up is.

The area in question is Gypsy Hill Road and Long Rifle Road north of Route 222.

“Can you tell us when they are going to start? There is so much more traffic on this road and people are getting more aggressive!!” one reader wrote.

At present, the roads temporarily converge, with numerous yield signs leading to a one-lane bridge on Gypsy Hill Road over Big Spring Run. The two roads split again about 200 feet later.

For nearly five years, township supervisors have discussed plans to straighten all of the roads to a stop, along with a wider bridge.

While the project is still being planned, it appears work won’t get underway until next year, according to West Lampeter Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire.

She said she found out last month that paperwork, including rights of way and construction easements, will not be completed in time for the project to go out to bid this year.

The township has budgeted $1.7 million for the project while $700,000 in grants have been secured from the state.

While unsure of an exact 2021 construction start date, McGuire said such projects typically begin around spring or early summer.

