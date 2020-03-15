This week, Lancaster Watchdog looks at a dangerous stretch of road in the southern end and an intersection in need of some improvements in Millersville Borough.

Dangerous intersection

A reader thinks the state’s plan to improve one of the county’s most dangerous stretch of road “seems like a waste of time and money.”

The state Department of Transportation and municipal leaders took a close look at a three-mile stretch of Lancaster Pike (Route 272) following multiple fatal crashes in 2013. Four people died in three crashes in a six-month span that year along that stretch of road in Pequea and Providence townships, between Byerland Church and Pennsy roads.

PennDOT is spending $5 million to fix medians and create narrower lanes with wider shoulders to “calm traffic and accommodate carriages,” it said in a news release.

In addition, a portion of northbound Route 272 will be reduced to a single lane just south of Pennsy Road “in an aim to reduce speeds and accommodate carriages.”

“This will cause more distance and time on 272 for buggies, thus increasing the possibility of accidents,” the Watchdog reader said.

PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson told Watchdog the features of the current project are “based on sound engineering principals.”

Thompson said the wider shoulder area will “allow carriages to move off the roadway, thus reducing the likelihood of a conflict between vehicles and carriages.”

As for the narrower roads, Thompson said the reduced width has proven effective in calming traffic at various locations across the state and around the country.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

Bumpy Millersville intersection

Readers have been inquiring about an intersection in Millersville that seems out of step with adjoining roads.

The intersection at West Frederick and South Duke streets “is in terrible condition,” one reader wrote. It’s “full of bumps, potholes and numerous manhole covers.”

Borough Manager John Rochat said in an email to Watchdog that the borough has plans to fix the bumpy intersection, with funds coming from a Community Development Block Grant.

The borough is waiting on approval “sometime soon” for a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT before putting the project out to bid.

Along with repaving at the intersection and in a portion of South Duke Street, the project is expected to include water and sewer upgrades, Rochat wrote.

