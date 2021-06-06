Residents in eastern Lancaster County are upset with their trash hauler for recent missed pick-ups.

Customers say the East Earl trash hauler Eagle Disposal missed pick-ups on more than one occasion over the past few months, and they say the company’s communication with customers has sometimes been less than ideal.

“Two weeks and no service,” a customer posted to the Eagle Disposal Facebook page in late April. “You expect us to pay for this service when most of us have to make other arrangements for our trash!! We can’t keep trashed (sic) pile up for three weeks! Covid or no Covid! Make it right Eagle or you’ll be out of a lot of customers!”

One Gap area customer, who spoke with LNP|LancasterOnline but asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation by the company, said there have been at least three instances of Eagle Disposal canceling or delaying collection on the customer’s route in the past six months, most recently about three weeks ago. The customer only noticed the interruptions after seeing trash that hadn’t been collected or after viewing a message on the Eagle disposal Facebook page.

“In my neighborhood on a couple of those days when they weren’t picking up, there were cans lined up and down the street, so I clearly wasn’t the only one not getting the message,” the customer said.

The customer said his understanding is that the hauler was dealing with staff shortages, due in part to COVID-19. Eagle Disposal’s Facebook page has advertised several hiring events and open positions since January, and at one point the company doubled its hiring bonus for drivers.

Service delays are indeed tied to pandemic-related staffing challenges and the overall national labor shortage, said Amanda Moley, the marketing supervisor for Eagle Disposal’s parent company, Penn Waste.

“Unfortunately, when you have multiple drivers and helpers out on the same days due to testing, quarantining while waiting on test results, self-isolating if infected, getting the vaccine, and then needing to take time off due to side effects from the vaccine, it has had an impact on our workforce and productivity,” she said in an email. “We understand why some customers may be frustrated and are no longer sympathetic to the workforce issues we’re facing. However, the pandemic is not over.”

Moley said many of Eagle Disposal’s employees “have not had a break for over a year,” yet most ”show up every day to a job that is considered the (fifth) most deadliest job in America.”

Her comments were reflected by at least one employee on Facebook.

“(The) staff that is working now is putting in 15 hour days we are very tired we ask please to bear with us,” Eagle Disposal driver Brian Carson posted on Facebook.

In East Earl Township, where the trash hauler is based, township supervisor Justin Sauder said he has not fielded any complaints from residents about the trash hauler. He says he is also a customer and the company cited staffing shortages when it missed a pickup at his home three weeks ago.

Sauder said while East Earl does not have a contract with Eagle, some municipalities contract with the hauler on behalf of residents and have a role in setting rates and terms of service. These types of municipal contracts may include opt-out clauses, he said, but that will depend on the municipality.

The company did not respond as of Friday afternoon to a question about whether customers affected by missed pickups could request refunds.

Molly Seiber, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, said customers who may have been charged for services they did not receive can submit a complaint directly to the Bureau of Consumer Protection at attorneygeneral.gov.

The Gap area customer who described trash pickup problems said the company should have called customers to report service delays, not rely on Facebook.

“Most of us can’t afford to wait a week, especially when you get to this time of year no one wants that garbage sitting out there in that heat,” the customer said.

An Eagle spokesperson said the company does in fact notify customers via phone.

One customer, Terri Bair, is urging other customers to be patient as Eagle works through the staffing issues. She told LNP|LancasterOnline that her trash pick-up was also delayed a week about three weeks ago, but hasn’t been missed since.

“Other than that, we’ve been very lucky,” she said. “I have relatives who live in Chester County (also use Eagle) and they have not had a single issue with trash/recycling being picked up.”