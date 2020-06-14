Paving issues kept Lancaster Watchdog in the city for this week’s column.

Last week, Watchdog looked into the matter of a stretch of Race Avenue in Lancaster city that has been characterized as one long pothole.

This week, readers voiced similar complaints about Prince Street.

“(It) has been a long time having to endure the long bumpy path to the southern end of (Lancaster’s Sixth Ward),” one reader wrote.

“I worked in Lancaster during the 1990s when North Prince Street was being resurfaced and was told by (a) supervisor on the crew (that) they were going to do all of the street,” said another reader, who said South Prince Street is one of the worst roads in the city.

Watchdog looked into the matter and got information on ongoing road work in the area, as well as an expected resurface date.

Warning: it will be a while.

Matt Metzler, the city’s deputy director of public works, told Watchdog the city completed its water main repair work several weeks ago on Prince Street (except for a few sidewalks around fire hydrants), while UGI continues work on both North and South Prince streets to install a gas main.

The state Department of Transportation plans to resurface a 1.6-mile stretch of Prince Street, from Harrisburg Avenue to near its intersection with Fairview Avenue, according to Metzler.

However, shutdowns due to COVID-19 have caused a setback in repair schedules, and a spokesman for PennDOT told Watchdog there will be no paving until at least March 2021.

UGI still has to make service connections, which will require entering homes. The company will be unable to do so until Lancaster County is in the “green” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide mitigation system, according to PennDOT.

Notice any problems?

