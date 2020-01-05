In this week’s Watchdog column, local, state and federal contractor responsibility overlaps — and, in some cases, exposes community members to potentially dangerous situations.

Flying up the shoulder

A reader brought to our attention that there are only a few entrances to the parking lot of the Giant Food Store just outside Elizabethtown along South Market Street. One of these entrances — which also is the entrance to the Giant gas station — is only a few yards from the entrance to an auto-body shop.

Because traffic often backs up along South Market Street, some drivers choose to ignore the white-painted line and drive on the shoulder to this Giant entrance, the reader noted. This becomes potentially dangerous to anyone entering or leaving Siegrist Automotive, the reader said.

It also poses a possible danger when the auto-body shop owner’s children get picked up by the school bus. Employee Charlie Hardy said he sees drivers fly up the shoulder despite the school bus having its red, flashing stop sign extended.

Siegrist Automotive tried to solve the problem by putting out cones. Construction workers removed them in the beginning of the summer and never replaced them. Then Hardy made hazard warnings out of tires and small cones, which local police required the shop remove for fear they could cause a traffic accident.

“You’d rather have a kid get ran over or somebody get crashed into pulling out,” Hardy said.

The best resolution, Hardy said, would be to have a temporary fix with cones and then have a local or state authority paint lines to prohibit drivers from using the shoulder to access the Giant entrance.

Siegrist Automotive previously contacted West Donegal Township, the municipality where the problem exists, and was told it was an issue for the state Department of Transportation because South Market Street/Route 230 is a state road. However, PennDOT told Siegrist Automotive it was a township issue.

Watchdog contacted West Donegal Township Supervisor John Yoder, who said PennDOT is responsible. Watchdog reached out to PennDOT for comment, but the agency did not respond by press time.

Deep, recurring pothole

A reader noted there was a deep and wide pothole between two rails along North Broad Street in Lititz Borough, where the road intersects with a railroad track managed by Norfolk Southern Railway.

This long-recurring pothole has been refilled in the past but hadn’t been addressed for several months, the reader noted.

Sue Barry, Lititz borough manager, said it needed to be addressed by the railroad company in conjunction with PennDOT.

Watchdog reached out to Norfolk Southern on Thursday to seek more information. Although Norfolk Southern did not respond, a PennDOT spokesperson said the railroad had been notified, and a crew “performed temporary repairs” Friday.

“This is a short-term fix until after spring breaks, when Norfolk Southern Railroad will be able to replace the entire surface,” Dave Thompson, a PennDOT spokesman, said.

Notice any problems?

