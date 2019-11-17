This week, Lancaster Watchdog revisits a tricky bus stop in the heart of Lancaster after some readers take issue with the the complaint.

Are drivers the problem?

Watchdog received pushback from some readers after the Oct. 27 Watchdog report of a bus stop near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on North Queen Street.

The stop, located near The Fulton Building, frequently stops and holds up right land traffic on the street, especially during the evening rush hour.

At times, the stop can cause cars to wrap around the monument and even block through-traffic on King Street, one person wrote.

But some city residents aren’t buying the idea that the bus stop is the problem.

“The buses are quickly gone, and are one of the smallest problems in that block,” writes one reader. “They only block traffic because other vehicles, often with their lights flashing, stop in the bus stop, and the bus driver has no choice but to block the right travel lane.”

Another reader brought up similar frustrations.

“There is...a vehicle illegally parked in the bus stop almost every cycle -- either it’s a delivery vehicle, a municipal vehicle, or a bank customer,” the reader wrote.

“The bus drivers have all but given up on reporting the issue with vehicles parked in bus stops all over the city with their complaints falling on deaf ears most of the time.”

Lt. Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police said the violations are handled by police as well as the Lancaster Parking Authority.

The parking authority can issue tickets but when towing is needed (such as cars are parked near hydrants or at bus stops), police are contacted.

In any case, the process to change the location of a bus stop is long and tedious.

City officials met with the Red Rose Transit Authority recently and mentioned the bus stop, according to Cindy McCormick, deputy director of engineering in the city's Public Works Department.

“It will take some time to identify whether there is a better option,” she said, which would potentially include modifications to loading zones and new pavement markings.

Due to the construction on the 100 block of North Queen Street, any such changes “would not occur until next summer, if at all,” McCormick said.

