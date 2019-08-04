This week, Lancaster Watchdog revisits the case of rotten potatoes dumped behind two East Hempfield Township businesses. Watchdog also addresses a reader’s concerns over stray cats in Pequea Township.

Potatoes update

East Hempfield Township police may have a new lead in the case of the spoiled spuds.

On July 13, someone dumped a truckload of rotten potatoes on the grounds of two businesses off Centerville Road in East Hempfield.

Police are seeking to obtain video from a local business where someone tried to sell the potatoes that were eventually dumped behind Arbon Equipment Corp. and That Fish Place, according to East Hempfield police Lt. Tammy Marsh.

The perpetrator could face illegal dumping charges.

Alicia McClune, vice president of operations at That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road, said the terrible smell led staff to a huge pile dumped on the property.

Don Anderson, who owns the property at 223 Wohlsen Way where Arbon Equipment is located, previously told LNP he had to hire someone to remove the potatoes at an estimated cost of $1,000 to $2,000.

“I’m not happy. We have a nice stream (Brubaker Run) that runs along the back,” he said. “That’s polluting a stream.”

Anyone with information should call the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717- 898-3103.

Stray cats in Pequea

About a dozen stray cats living near the 300 block of Sprecher Road in Pequea Township are sick and have become a nuisance to the neighborhood, a resident wrote in a letter to Watchdog.

“They are all over the area in everyone’s mulch and yards,” the resident wrote in the letter, which included pictures. “The cats have flees so bad and are interbreeding. Some kittens have swollen eyes and are dying.”

Watchdog visited the area and saw several stray cats congregating near a seemingly abandoned house.

No one from Pequea Township was immediately available to comment on the situation.

“The finder should file found reports with local police, shelters, post on social media and contact individual shelters/rescues for any potential available space for intakes should they not be able to keep the cats,” Gillian Kocher, public relations director for the Pennsylvania SPCA, said. “If no owner comes forward, then they can attempt to find a home on their own ensuring they ask any potential new homes about past pet ownership and vet care.”

Libre's Law, a 2017 Pennsylvania bill which strengthen animal cruelty laws, applies to cats as well.

Two mid-state groups also offer low cost trap, neuter, return programs for stray animals: Nobody’s Cats, of Camp Hill, can be reached at 1-855-867-4228, and Helping Hands for Animals, of Lancaster, can be reached at 717-687-7297.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.