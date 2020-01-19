This week, Lancaster Watchdog reports on pickleball courts coming to a West Lampeter Township park and revisits a leaking water main in Lancaster city.

Pickleball and stormwater in West Lampeter

Six aging, underused tennis courts at D.F. Buchmiller County Park in West Lampeter are being converted to pickleball courts.

“Over the past 10 years, the tennis courts at Buchmiller have been dramatically underutilized,” said Lancaster County Parks and Recreation administrator Paul Weiss. He also said the courts were nearing or beyond their useful lives.

As the demand for more pickleball has increased at the park, a stormwater issue along Willow Street Pike next to the park prompted county park officials to craft a project with both matters in mind.

The county received help from West Lampeter Township, which helped design the new pickleball courts, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which assisted with drainage improvements.

The project for new pickleball courts with a retention basin underneath is expected to be completed in May, Weiss said, just in time for the new pickleball season.

City water main leak fixed

The case of water streaming down West King Street near South Mulberry Street for nearly a month has finally been resolved.

The water main leak, located in the 300 block of West King Street, eluded city officials and water leak experts for weeks.

Finally, on Jan. 8, the leak was found and repaired.

“An old abandoned water service was not properly abandoned at some point in the past and began leaking,” Lancaster city Deputy Director of Public Works Matthew Metzler told Watchdog. “We did not know it existed, and that is why we did not initially find it.”

Notice any problems?

