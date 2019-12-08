This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines a pedestrian light change at a city park and another toppled pole in Leola.

Light change at Musser Park

One of the great prides of Lancaster city’s East Side is Musser Park.

As is done in several parks around the city, priority is given to park visitors in the form of a head-start start for pedestrians (the white walking sign) ahead of traffic lights changing.

However, reports have emerged over the past month of pedestrians not receiving priority over vehicles at a traffic light near the park entrance at North Lime and North Chestnut streets. Instead of allowing the pedestrian access to cross the street first, the pedestrian light was changing at the same time as the traffic light.

The changed pattern was an error following a traffic signal upgrade across the city, according to Cindy McCormick, deputy director of engineering in the city's Public Works Department.

As part of a Green Light-Go grant, awarded to the city by PennDOT, 91 traffic signal controllers were changed. The city received more than $691,000 from the state in October for the upgrade, according to the governor’s office.

McCormick said transferring the programming from older controllers to new ones “has resulted in a few hiccups, including impacts to signal coordination and in this case, the loss of the advance pedestrian phase.”

The advance pedestrian phase was restored at the location Friday morning, according to McCormick.

Toppling at Horseshoe Road — again

A reader recently reported another toppled utility pole in Upper Leacock Township.

The pole is located between Creek Hill Road and Newport Road.

“It took forever to replace a previously fallen pole along the road, and now not more than a month or two after that pole (and a few others) were replaced, another one has fallen,” the reader wrote.

The reader is right — Watchdog reported of a snapped pole along that same stretch of Horseshoe Road in July. Another pole has toppled and is currently anchored by a traffic cone.

The reader suspects high winds and open fields around the road as a main cause of the frequent pole issues.

Watchdog has reached out to utility companies on the pole and is waiting to hear back on a resolution.

