This week, Lancaster Watchdog looks into overgrown weeds and grass on a stretch of road heading into Lancaster city.

The median separating South Prince Street and Highland Avenue — the latter becomes South Queen Street — has seen weeds growing at such a rapid pace that a reader wrote a neighbor borrowed a mower and mowed the area himself.

“I was wondering why no one has mowed the bank on the left side of the road coming into town from Willow Street?” the reader asked.

Jurisdiction of the area is tricky, as the median is located in a cross section of Lancaster city, and Lancaster and West Lampeter townships.

West Lampeter public works supervisor Jim Kreider said he believes the area is the state Department of Transportation’s responsibility.

Regardless, he said, the township has been mowing much of the area out of habit.

“We mow it every week now,” he said. “Don’t know how we got suckered into doing that, but we do it.”

Watchdog reached out to PennDOT for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

More coverage