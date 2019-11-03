This week, Lancaster Watchdog checks on the status of a pending traffic light needed in Penn Township, as well as a reported sight distance issue on an intersection in West Lampeter Township.

Funding needed for traffic light

Readers have inquired about a traffic light at Fruitville Pike and Temperance Hill Road since first considerations arose in 2013.

Residents of the nearby Holly Tree Apartments, located just west of the intersection on Holly Tree Road, have raised concerns to Watchdog about the dangerous conditions at the intersection.

The traffic light was expected to be installed in 2018 but was delayed after a second review by PennDOT required additional drainage at the site, according to Penn Township Manager Mark Hiester.

However, it shouldn’t take too much longer. The required improvements (amounting about $80,000) have been made, Hiester said. The township just needs the money to make the traffic light a reality.

How much? About $1.3 million.

Almost half of it has already been committed by the developer of Holly Tree Apartments ($630,000) along with $116,000 Penn Township has spent so far, Hiester said. The rest will hopefully be covered by grants. Both roads, Hiester adds, are state roads.

He seems optimistic — “We’d like to do work beginning in the spring,” Hiester said.

Sight distance issue in West Lampeter

A reader recently reached out to Watchdog asking about a West Lampeter Township intersection that brings safety concerns due to sight distance.

Heading north, Gypsy Hill Road joins and becomes Eshelman Mill Road. But for those on Gypsy Hill Road wanting to turn left onto Eshelman Mill Road, oncoming traffic headed southbound is a risky proposition.

“This is very dangerous,” the reader notes of the curved roadway, adding vehicles often drive as fast as 40 miles an hour near the intersection with no stopping. “To see the oncoming cars one has to pull out far enough that if a car is coming...you will be hit.”

Will a stop sign on Eshelman Mill Road southbound fix the issue?

West Lampeter Township Public Works Supervisor James Kreider acknowledged the limited sight distance, but added both roads are state-owned. Watchdog relayed the reader’s suggestion of installing stop signs on both roads and Kreider said he relayed the request to PennDOT to initiate a study.

Kreider adds any road requests at the township should be forwarded to the public works department at 717-464-5102.

