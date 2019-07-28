This week, Lancaster Watchdog checks on the status of a knocked-over traffic light in Lancaster city and revisits a snapped utility pole in Upper Leacock Township.

Orange/Ann Street traffic arm

Back in December, LNP’s Tim Stuhldreher reported on the wide turn by a tractor-trailer that took out a traffic light at East Orange Street and North Ann Street in Lancaster city.

While traffic lights were installed through span wires shortly after the accident, the permanent mast arm to hold the traffic signals is still missing, according to one reader.

“So far nothing has been done to replace it,” she said. “Who is responsible for fixing a traffic light? How long does it take for it to be replaced?”

In short: It’s the city, and just like any other party involved in an accident, they were waiting for money from the other driver’s insurance company to pay for fixes.

“We received payment from the driver’s insurance for the original pole damage, and ordered a new one,” Lancaster city Deputy Public Works Director Matthew Metzler told Watchdog. The poles take 8 to 16 weeks from ordering to receive them — “sometimes longer,” he added.

The replacement pole is expected to be received and installed in about a month.

Pole fixed in Upper Leacock

Four weeks ago, Watchdog received numerous communications regarding a spectacularly snapped pole in Upper Leacock Township.

The pole, located at Horseshoe Road between Creek Hill Road and Newport Road, had footlong splinters near the breaking point and had wires near the ground and was dangerously close to the road.

Readers were concerned about the wires, noting the safety hazard it posed, especially for Amish children who lived nearby.

PPL confirmed it was not an electric utility pole, but a telecommunications pole. Watchdog did not hear back from several cable and telephone providers, but recently revisited the site of the downed pole to find a newly installed replacement.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.