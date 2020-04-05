This week, Lancaster Watchdog takes a look at traffic light flow downtown.

For months, readers have reached out to Watchdog about traffic light changes they say have slowed their trips downtown.

“I am wondering WHY the Lancaster City traffic light system is NOT timed anymore?” wrote one reader.

“If you started on the outskirts of the city, traffic was of normal flow, and you kept your speed at about 25 to 30 mph, you would pretty much go right through the city on green lights,” continued the reader. “That certainly hasn’t been the case for the last while.”

They reported a recent nighttime drive resulted in a red light in six out of seven traffic lights.

Isolated synchronization issues have been noted and resolved in previous Watchdog columns, including a pedestrian signal near Musser Park and a light for those exiting the Penn Square Parking Garage on East Mifflin and South Duke streets.

As previously noted, dozens of traffic signals changed following a $691,000 state grant last October to upgrade more than 90 of them, according to the Governor’s office.

Back in December, Lancaster city Deputy Director of Engineering Cindy McCormick told Watchdog that the transfer of traffic light programming from older controllers to new ones “has resulted in a few hiccups, including impacts to signal coordination.”

When reached this week, McCormick provided an update on the changes, including an expected resolution.

“We are in the process of setting up a central system that syncs the traffic signals and keeps them in coordination,” she wrote in an email. “This will also allow us to remotely monitor the system and be more proactive in ensuring coordination of the traffic signals.”

She expects the system to be finalized this summer.

