This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines permit parking in Lancaster City neighborhoods.

“It is ridiculous how the 500 block of E King St. cannot get permit parking," wrote in one reader.

Residents on nearby South Marshall and South Ann streets have permit parking, which allows paying residents to park near their homes. But the reader added that “everyone who lives on those blocks that refuse to get permit parking on King takes parking spots away from the people who actually reside on that block.”

On non-permitted streets, spaces are first come, first serve, but how can residents take matters into their own hands?

Lancaster Parking Authority executive director Larry Cohen says the process to allow permit parking is handled by the city, but he said more than 125 blocks in the city are currently in the Residential Permit Parking program. Several more blocks are added each year.

The authority enforces the permits, as well as other parking violations such as parking on street sweeping days and metered parking.

It would take a grassroots effort to accomplish the local priority parking.

In order to obtain a permit for a block, at least 75% of property owners must sign and agree to petition the city traffic commission for the Residential Permit Parking designation.

If approved, residents would have the opportunity to pay for a parking permit, which costs $10-$15 every six months, depending on whether it is a nighttime, daytime or daylong permit.

Parking permit requests for the block in question have not come before the city traffic commission, but nearby blocks on South Marshall Street and South Ann Street received approval in November. The next traffic commission meeting is July 14.

A question seeking information on any pending Residential Permit Parking application for the 500 block of East King Street was not returned to Watchdog by press time.

